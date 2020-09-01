Sports News

Samuel Tetteh begins training with New York Red Bulls after quarantine

Ghana forward Samuel Tetteh

Forward Samuel Tetteh has resumed training with his new side, New York Red Bulls, after ten days in quarantine following his move from Austria to the United States.

The skillful winger joined the Major League Soccer side on a season long loan from Austria giants Red Bull Salzburg.



Tetteh arrived in the North American country over a week ago to complete formalities, but had to be quarantined due to COVID-19 protocols.



The beaming winger joined the rest of the teammates on Tuesday, where he was initiated into the squad and began practice for the season.



The 25-year old is expected to a play vital role in the New Yorkers campaign, due to his huge international experience.

Last season, Tetteh played for LASK Linz helping the club reach the quarter finals of the Europa League, before his loan spell with the club ended ahead of their trip to England to play Manchester United.



Tetteh has two more years left on his contract with Red Bull Salzburg.



He could make his debut for the club when they play DC United on Wednesday.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.