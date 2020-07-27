Sports News

Samuel Tetteh close to penning new Red Bull Salzburg deal

Ghanaian winger, Samuel Tetteh

Ghana international Samuel Tetteh is on the verge of signing a new contract with Red Bull Salzburg following his successful loan stint at LASK Linz.

Tetteh joined the Black and White lads on a season-long loan from Austria Bundesliga champions Red Bull Salzburg last summer.



The 23-year-old wideman excelled at the TGW Arena, making 26 appearances, scored seven goals and provided five assists this season.



According to reports, the former WAFA ace, who has two years left on his contract with Red Bull Salzburg, is edging closer to signing a new contract following successful talks with the club heirachy.

Tetteh joined the youth side of Red Bull Salzburg, FC Liefering in 2016, before moving to the senior side in 2017.



He then joined LASK on loan and his impressive campaign at the club has attracted interest from top European clubs.

