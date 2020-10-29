Samuel Tetteh delighted by last minute win against New England

Ghana winger Samuel Tetteh

Ghana winger Samuel Tetteh has expressed joy in New York Red Bull's last-gasp win against New England Revolution in the MLS on Wednesday night.

The on-loan Red Bull Salzburg player climbed on the bench to apply the necessary pressure needed to secure the important win.



Tetteh replaced Jared Stroud in the 74th minute with the game barren, but his introduction changed the pace of the game with the New York based club pushing till the last minute to grab the winner.



Aaron Long's 89th minute goal separated the two sides in an epic night of football.



"Good shift guys happy for the win. We move," Tetteh wrote on Social Media after the game.

Samuel Tetteh joined the Major League Soccer side on an initial loan deal, which could be made permanent at the end of the season.



He has now made nine appearances for the club but he is yet to score.





Good shift guys happy for the win ???????? we move #GodIsTheReason ???????? @NewYorkRedBulls pic.twitter.com/dMg9KuqHUB — Samuel Tetteh (@samuel_Tetteh29) October 29, 2020