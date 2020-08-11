Sports News

Samuel Tetteh excited after joining New York Red Bulls

Winger, Samuel Tetteh

Ghana winger, Samuel Tetteh, could not hide his delight after completing a loan switch to MLS giants New York Red Bulls.

GHANASoccernet.com reported earlier today that the 24-year-old has left Austrian giants to join sister club New York Red Bulls on loan.



Tetteh joins the Big Apple-based team from sister club Red Bull Salzburg for the 2020 season.



The Big Apple-based outfit have the option of making the deal a permanent one after his loan spell.



The Ghana international will occupy an international slot on New York’s roster through the end of the 2020 season with a club option to exercise a permanent transfer.

He took to Twitter to indicate his joy over the transfer.



I’m very Excited To Be Joining This Club, I Can’t Wait to Meet up With My New Teammates And Hopefully We Can Achieve Great Things Together ???????????????? #GodIsTheReason @NewYorkRedBulls ????????



After he signed with Red Bull Salzburg from West African Football Academy in the Summer of 2016, the Ghanaian forward was loaned to FC Liefering, in Austria’s second division. Tetteh had a strong first season with Liefering, tallying 10 goals and five assists in 20 appearances.

