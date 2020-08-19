Sports News

Samuel Tetteh far from being ready to play - New York Red Bulls manager reveals

Former WAFA player, Samuel Tetteh

New York Red Bulls head coach Chris Armas has explained why it will take time for Samuel tetteh to make his debut for the Major League Soccer club.

Tetteh has joined the club on loan from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg. The move was completed last week.



Fans thought the attacker would make his first appearance for the club on Thursday against New York City FC but it appears Tetteh is far from ready.



Armas revealed the process Samuel Tetteh needs to go through, which includes a quarantine period, before playing his first match.

“Then we will see the players [new signings] though they’ll be out of the training field,” he said.



“We will be able to work with those players on some level and get them ready, and physically ready style of play ready.”



Tetteh has been capped six times by Ghana, scoring one goal.

