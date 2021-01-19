Samuel Tetteh joins St. Polten on loan

Winger, Samuel Tetteh (M)

Samuel Tetteh has joined Austrian Bundesliga side St. Pölten on loan till the end of the season.

The pacy and tricky winger moves to St. Pölten from Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg after returning to Europe following a short stint in the MLS with New York Red Bulls.



“Happy to be here. New chapter,” the winger wrote on Twitter.



This will be the 24-year-old’s third loan stint since moving to Austria to join Red Bull Salzburg, having previously featured for LASK Linz and New York Red Bulls.

Tetteh represented Ghana at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand 2015 and was a member of the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2017.



His contract with Salzburg expires in June 2022.



He could make his debut in the game against Admira Walker on Saturday.