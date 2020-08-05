Sports News

Samuel Tetteh pops up on the radar of MLS side New York Red Bulls

Ghana international Samuel Tetteh

Ghana winger, Samuel Tetteh has emerged as a subject of interest from Major Soccer League club New York Red Bulls.

The 24-year-old who enjoyed a good campaign with Austrian Bundesliga side LASK Linz last season, could move to the MLS in the summer transfer window.



The New York Red Bulls are set to begin negotiations with the player's representatives despite reuniting with parent club Red Bull Salzburg.



The two clubs have a long standing relationship which allows them to exchange players when the need arises.

Samuel Tetteh made 29 appearances for LASK last season, scoring 7 goals and providing five assists in the process.



He has a year left on his contract with Red Bull Salzburg.

