Samuel Tetteh reacts to New York Red Bulls draw against Orlando City

Samuel Tetteh in action for New York Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls midfielder Samuel Tetteh has reacted to his side' stalemate against Orlando City in the Major Soccer League on Sunday.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw with both sides sharing the point.



Former Manchester United winger Nani opened the scoring for Orlando City from the spot-kick in the 55th minute.



Samuel Tetteh came on as a substitute in the 69th minute to contribute to his side securing a point in the game.



Red Bulls' Brian White struck on the stoppage time to deny Orlando City all three away points at the Red Bull Arena.

After the game, the former Lask Linz midfielder wrote: "We never give up will take the point and we go again next week"



Samuel Tetteh has made seven appearances for New York Red Bulls in the ongoing campaign.



