Samuel Tetteh reacts to St Polten defeat against his former side LASK

Ghana international Samuel Tetteh

Ghana and St. Polten midfielder, Samuel Tetteh has reacted to his side's defeat to Lask Linz in the Austrian Bundesliga on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old lasted 65 minutes in the game as Polten lost 3-1 at home to Lask Linz.



Peter Michorl scored the first goal of the game in the 10th minute of the first half.



Philipp Wiesinger scored from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute as Lask increased their lead to 2-0 before the end of the first half.



Ahmet Muhamedbegovic reduced the deficit for the home side in the 66th minute with his goal.

Samuel Tetteh was substituted after playing an hour against his former side as he was substituted by Daniel Luxbacher.



Peter Michorl got his brace in the 83rd minute to win the game for Lask Linz.



The Ghanaian international took to social media after the game and said, "Not the result we wanted but we keep going ???????? Better days ahead. Good to see some old faces #GodIsTheReason ???????? #NeverGiveUp"



Tetteh is on loan to St.Polten from Red Bull Salzburg until the end of the 2020/21 season.