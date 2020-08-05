Sports News

Samuel Tetteh removed from LASK Linz squad; misses dream clash with Manchester United

Samuel Tetteh

Samuel Tetteh's dream of facing Manchester United in the Europa League has fizzled into thin air after his loan spell at LASK Linz was terminated.

The Ghana international was a key member of the LASK team and looking forward to the clash against the English giants before the competition came to a screeching halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.



But Tetteh has been recalled by his parent club Red Bull Salzburg.

On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, UEFA confirmed Tetteh and three others have been removed from the LASK Linz squad



Tetteh, 24, scored seven league goals 29 matches.

