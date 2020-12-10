Samuel Tetteh returns to Red Bull Salzburg

The 24-year-old's contract with Red Bull Salzburg runs till June 2022

Ghana winger Samuel Tetteh has rejoined Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg after the end of his loan spell with MLS side New York Red Bulls, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The former WAFA player returned to his parent club after New York Red Bull's MLS season came to an end with an Eastern Conference quarterfinals defeat to the Columbus Crew.



Tetteh joined the New York-based club on a six-month loan deal with the option of extending his stay at the end of his stint.



But New York Red Bulls decided against extending his deal.



However, Red Bull Salzburg will need the services of the Ghanaian after dropping to the Europa League following defeat to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

Tetteh made eleven appearances for New York Red Bulls.



