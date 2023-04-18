0
Menu
Sports

Samuel Tetteh scores late winner as Bandirmaspor beat Sakaryspor

Samuel Tetteh Ghana winger Samuel Tetteh

Tue, 18 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana winger Samuel Tetteh climbed off the bench to score a late winner as Bandirmaspor defeated Sakaryspor in the Turkish Lig 1.

The 26-year-old, who replaced Sebio Soukou in he 69th minute, picked a pass from Nikola Terzić before beating his marker and firing with his left foot.

The goal was initially ruled as offside by after a VAR check the decision was reversed as the goal stood.

Bandirmaspor got off to a great start after Ivan Saponjic broke the deadlock in the 27th minute before Sergen Picinciol doubled the lead six minutes later.

The visitors produced a strong second half performance to claw back the deficit after Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor and Umut Kurt netted for Sakaryspor.

With the game heading for a draw, Tetteh pulled one of his sleeves after scoring a stunning winner in the 92nd minute.

The former WAFA player has now scored a goal in seven matches for the Turkish second tier side.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
EOCO freezes 95 luxurious cars; directs owners to report before May 3
How galamsey destroyed part of garden at Akufo-Addo's Kyebi residence
Kenyan woman busted at KIA for attempting to smuggle cocaine
Kennedy Agyapong sends strong warning to contenders
John Mahama pays his own electricity bills – ECG MD confirms
Ghana Army Rejected Me Because Of My Height, Eyeballs - Ghanaian Soldier In Uk
Ghana mining leases still valid – Bright Simons alleges"
An eyewitness account of what led to burning of suspected robbers at Moseaso"
Enough of the foolishness – Kumchacha blasts Prophet Kofi Oduro
3 suspected armed robbers burnt alive at Moseaso