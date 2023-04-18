Samuel Tetteh scores late winner as Bandirmaspor beat Sakaryspor

Ghana winger Samuel Tetteh

Ghana winger Samuel Tetteh climbed off the bench to score a late winner as Bandirmaspor defeated Sakaryspor in the Turkish Lig 1.

The 26-year-old, who replaced Sebio Soukou in he 69th minute, picked a pass from Nikola Terzić before beating his marker and firing with his left foot.



The goal was initially ruled as offside by after a VAR check the decision was reversed as the goal stood.



Bandirmaspor got off to a great start after Ivan Saponjic broke the deadlock in the 27th minute before Sergen Picinciol doubled the lead six minutes later.

The visitors produced a strong second half performance to claw back the deficit after Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor and Umut Kurt netted for Sakaryspor.



With the game heading for a draw, Tetteh pulled one of his sleeves after scoring a stunning winner in the 92nd minute.



The former WAFA player has now scored a goal in seven matches for the Turkish second tier side.