Samuel Tetteh signs for New York Red Bulls

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Samuel Tetteh has made a switch from RB Salzburg to American side New York Red Bulls.
He penned a year-and-a-half long loan deal with the team and is expected to make an impact with the side.
The 23-year-old previously featured for LASK Linz where he made a huge impression on his teammates and the staff members.
He will now continue his football development at the American side where he is expected to gain significant minutes and experience.
Watch his unveiling video below:
NEWS: New York Red Bulls Add Samuel Tetteh on Loan from @FCRBS_en— New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) August 11, 2020
?????? https://t.co/WUX8257kcr
Welcome, @samuel_Tetteh29!#RedRunsDeep | #RBNY pic.twitter.com/WVTrAXe9oe
