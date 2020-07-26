Sports News

Samuel Tetteh to sign new deal with RB Salzburg

Red Bull Salzburg midfielder, Samuel Tetteh

Ghanaian winger Samuel Tetteh is set to sign a new deal with Austrian champions Red Bulls Salzburg this summer, according to Sportsworldghana.com

The 23-year-old returned to his parent club after a successful loan spell with LASK Linz, where he made 26 appearances, scored seven goals and provided five assists this season.



Tetteh, according to reports has two years left on his contract with Red Bull Salzburg.



However, negotiations have already begun for an extension ahead of the next season.

The former WAFA star will hope to break into the first team next season after his successful loan spell.



He joined the youth side of Red Bull Salzburg, FC Liefring in 2016, before moving to the senior side in 2017.



He then joined LASK on loan and his impressive campaign at the club has attracted interest from top European clubs.

