Sandra Aboagye: The ex-Black Maidens star who made history in Ashanti Regional Inter-Schools championship

Former Black Princess forward, Sandra Aboagye

Former Black Princesses forward, Sandra Aboagye has been in the news for her historic achievement of leading Simms Senior High School to clinch their first-ever Ashanti Reginal inter-school male football competition.

Simms defeated high school football powerhouse Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School 5-4 on penalties after the final ended 1-1 in regulation time at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Sandra Aboagye has also become the first female coach to win the highly-rated high school tournament in Ghana.



To many, it has come as a surprise, but per her profile, it has been a long time coming as she is not a new face to the competition.



Gaucho as she is affectionally called was an assistant for former Hearts of Oak coach Hamza Obeng at Okess in 2018.



They led the school to a quarter-final finish when Okess got to the quarter-final in the 2018 edition of the tournament.

She became the head coach in 2020 and led them to a 4th-place finish after losing 1-0 in the semi-finals and losing the third-place game on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time.



Therefore, her success with Simms in 2023 becomes her third try on her quest to lead a school to the pinnacle of high school football in the Ashanti Region.



Her playing career



Sandra Aboagye made a name for herself within the youth ranks of the national team. She played for the Black Maidens and the Black Princesses.



She was a member of the Maiden's bronze-winning team at the 2012 U-17 FIFA Women's World Cup.

In her club career, she helped Fabulous Ladies win two league titles in a row in 2010 and 2011 before the introduction of the zonal league in 2012.



During the zonal league, she won the northern zone twice in a row - 2012/2013 and 2013/2014 but lost both playoffs against Hasacass.



Coaching career



Sandra holds a CAF coaching license B, which qualifies her to manage any lover division side including the second-tier league in the country.



She served as a third assistant to Nurudeen Ahmed and Nassamu Yakaubu at Kotoku Royals, when they managed the club to qualify for their first-ever top-flight football in 2022.

Prior to the feat, she managed Kotoku Rush, a second-division team, and led them to the middle league but failed to qualify for the national division one.



She also owns a football academy called San-Di Football Academy based in Tafo Pankrono. In January 2023, she led them to the Tafo district Colts Championship.



Sandra Aboagye's coaching journey has evidently got off to a great start she hopes to reach greater highest in the future.



