Sandra Owusu Ansah pays tribute to late parents, shows gratitude to other benevolent people

Black Queens attacker, Sandra Owusu Ansah

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Ghana Black Queens attacker Sandra Owusu Ansah clocks 21 years today 29th January 2021. As part of the birthday celebrations, the Kumasi-based Supreme Ladies FC player has paid an emotional tribute to her late parents for the role they played in her life.

In an interview with Sandra, she prayed to God to grant her late parents namely Mr Kofi Owusu Ansah and Madam Yaa Pokuaa eternal rest.



"I thank God for adding another year to my age, I'm grateful for the gift of life as I make this great day it is my wish my parents were here to pamper me as they used to do for me but all I can say is God knows best".



"Dad and mum played a vital role in my life as a child but they didn't leave to witness the success story. I pledged to make them proud even in their graves. It has been difficult living without them but the good Lord who provides for the needy listened to my humble request by giving me Madam Luka Gyamfuah Ampem and Madam Rosemary Ampem," emotional Sandra added.



Sandra lamented that Madam Luka Gyamfuah and Madam Rosemary Ampem were there to comfort, cater, accommodate her when the biological parents passed away.



"I will say the only family I have now are Madam Gyamfua and Rosemary because they wiped away my tears at the time I had no one to rely on. They welcomed me with a good heart to be part of their family the time my biological siblings disowned me. I know the Lord Almighty will reward them for taking care of an orphan like me".



She extended her overwhelming gratitude to Madam Nadeen Mensah who now serves as her manager and her biological brother Stephen Owusu Ansah affectionately known as California.

According to Sandra, she gained interest to play football through the motivation and inspiration her brother 'California' gave to her and she has never regretted it.



"I want to use this great platform to show appreciation to Madam Nadeen Mensah for her time, dedication, motivation and the unflinching support given to me as my manageress. Ms. Nadeen should expect great performance on the pitch from me because I have nothing to thank her than to make her proud for the support and the unforgettable assistance.



"I cannot conclude without saying Thank you to Hajia Abiba for being there for me throughout my tick and thin movements.



"I remember when the opportunity came for me to travel outside the country to continue my football career Hajia facilitated the travelling documents and the airfare. I will tell more about Hajia Abiba(France) in part two of the success story. Hajia Abiba please I want to tell you I'm grateful for your unflappable support.



"She contributed immensely during my surgery to the extent that she wanted to take me to Denmark for the surgery.



Ms. Nadeen Mensah on her part wished Sandra well as she marked her 21st birthday and advised her not to copy the lifestyle of other female footballers who copy the male footballers by dressing like them.

"I want the name Sandra to become a household name in Women's football both on the African continent and the world at large. I don't want her dressing like a male footballer because she is also a footballer. I always encourage her to wear dresses meant for women".



"Being part of her management team I will not sit and look at her to dress like a man. so to make her outstanding from her colleague female footballers I will counsel her to dress like a woman. I have made her understand that there is a difference between profession and personality".



Ms. Mensah in her final remarks appealed to stakeholders, cooperate bodies to invest in women's football in the country.



She finally applauded the Kurt E.S Okraku led administration for giving the women's league the needed attention.

