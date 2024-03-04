Sankofa Series: Celebrating Richard Kingson, the goalkeeper who didn’t just save goals but also scored a goal

Legendary Ghanaian goalie, Richard Kingson

With over 90 appearances for Ghana, some of which came in two successive World Cups and six AFCON appearances, Richard Kingson’s status as a legend of Ghana football is without question.

From 1996 when he made his debut to 2010 when his national team career unofficially came to a close, Richard Kingson who is affectionately called Olele served Ghana loyally and became a key feature in one of Ghana's best generation of footballers.



In his over 90 appearances for the country, Kingson distinguished himself beyond reproach and produced saves which will forever be remembered by Ghanaians.



The year 2010 will, however, rank as the best in Olele’s national team career as he was a major reason for Ghana’s successes at both the World Cup and AFCON.



In the AFCON, Olele served as an inspiration to a young Black Stars team bereft of its shining stars and inspired them to a final which the team lost narrowly to Egypt. The story at the World Cup needs no retelling as he pulled off outstanding saves in games against Serbia, Australia and the United States especially.



However, one unique happening in Olele’s Black Stars career which is easily forgotten is that he scored a goal for Ghana. Yes, you read right ! Olele did not only save goals, he scored one for the country.



It was a friendly game against Tanzania in 2008 and while the significance of the game may not be recognized by Ghanaians, it will certainly do for then Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac who was saved from a debut game defeat by Richard Kingson.

In Milo’s first game as Ghana coach, Tanzania got the lead in the first half and managed to hold on to it until the 80th minute when Ghana had a free kick in the half of the Tanzanians.



Laryea, the younger brother of Richard who was Ghana’s designated set-piece taker stepped up as usual to effect the kick but before he could do that, he saw his brother galloping from his net to the opponent’s penalty area to add to the Ghanaian numbers in the box.



Laryea waited for his brother to arrive and floated a cross. Olele rose higher than everyone else and headed home to restore parity.



The goal ensured that Milovan Rajevac began his first Black Stars stint without a defeat and also meant that Olele scored his first Ghana goal.



In this month of Sankofa, a month designated by GhanaWeb to honour the country’s heroes and heroines, we hail Richard Kingson for not just the goals he saved but also the one he scored.



EK/DO