Sankofa Series: Meet DK Poison, the first Ghanaian boxer to win a world title

David Kotei 'Poison'

Born and nurtured in Accra, David Kotei better known as DK Poison, etched his name in history as Ghana’s first professional boxer to win a world title.

Under the guidance of Attuquaye Clottey, DK Poison started his boxing journey, showcasing his talent in the ring from the outset.



His debut victory in Accra marked the beginning of a remarkable career that made him a Ghanaian boxing icon.



Rising swiftly through the ranks, DK Poison’s prowess in boxing extended beyond Ghana, securing wins in Australia and Tunisia.



However, it was his unforgettable victory on December 7, 1974, against Evans Armstrong that pushed him onto the international stage, winning the Commonwealth featherweight title.



His career reached a crescendo on September 20, 1975, when he became the first Ghanaian professional boxer to win a world title.

The Ghanaian boxer defeated the Mexican boxer, Rubén Olivares in a historic 15-round battle at The Forum, Inglewood, California.



DK Poison’s win over El Puas in the featherweight division etched his name in Ghana’s sporting history as the first-ever Ghanaian to become a World Boxing Council’s champion.



Following his massive win, DK Poison was decorated with a Grand Medal of the Republic of Ghana by the then Head of State General I.K. Acheampong.



DK Poison defended his WBC title twice but lost the title on his third defence on 6 November 1976 by unanimous decision against Danny Lopez in Accra, Ghana.



JNA