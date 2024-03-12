Sankofa Series: The four Ayipey brothers who dominated Ghana football in the 80s

Isaac Ayipey

When the topic of royalty in Ghana football is discussed, the names that easily come to mind are the Ayew Family, the Quarshie Family, the Paha family, and the Gyan family, amongst others.

These families deserve their place in history for their immeasurable contribution to Ghana football but one family whose contribution also deserves mention is the Ayippey Family.



The Sekondi-born brothers may not have reached the heights of some of the aforementioned names but their status as four brothers who dominated Ghana football cannot be questioned.



They are Samuel Ayipey, Isaac Ayipey, Alex Ayipey and Philip Ayipey.



Samuel Ayipey



Samuel is the first of the Ayipey brothers and was a cult hero for Sekondi Hasaacas. In the 1983/84 Ghana football season, when Hasaacas rubbed shoulders with the big boys, Samuel Ayipey was their right winger.



He joined Kumasi Asante Kotoko after that season and was a member of the Kotoko team that mauled Zamalek 5-1 in 1987.

Isaac Ayipey



Isaac Ayipey was a striker who played for Hearts of Oak, Eleven Wise and other clubs in the Ghana Premier League.



Ayipey’s most stellar season for Eleven Wise was the 1984/1985 season where he developed a great partnership with David Bolfrey who pipped him to the goalking title in 1985.



He moved to Hearts of Oak after that season but could not replicate his outstanding performances which resulted in his exit.



Some of the foreign clubs he played for include Leonez Negroes UdeG, Rubin Kazan and La Piedad.



Alex Ayipey

Alex’s career trajectory mirrors that of his big brother, Isaac. Alex Ayipey was a decent forward for Eleven Wise which helped him secure a move to Hearts of Oak.



He was a versatile player who played in multiple roles in the forward areas for his clubs.



Philip Ayipey



Like Alex and Isaac, Philip Ayipey played for Sekondi Eleven Wise and Accra Hearts of Oak.



The striker also played for Standfast in the late 80s.