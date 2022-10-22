0
Santa Fe defender seen flashing his manhood to distract opponent during match

Image 6 Geisson Perera

Sat, 22 Oct 2022

Supporters of a Colombian football club are demanding the punishment of a player who was spotted flashing his penis in an apparent attempt to distract an opponent who was about to take a free kick.

According to TMZ, the event happened on Sunday during a match between Santa Fe and Jaguares de Córdoba in Colombia's top division.

Geisson Perera, a defender for Santa Fe, was recognized as the guy who displayed his manhood. And Perera is claimed to have committed the act as a Jaguares de Córdoba player was about to take a free kick. Perera's unusual act was obviously intended to prevent his opponent from scoring from the free kick.

In the video of the incident, Perera can be seen flashing his manhood not long after the Jaguares de Córdoba player took the free kick while standing behind the ball. It is impossible to say whether Perera's antics caused his opponent to miss the free kick.

