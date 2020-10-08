Sarfo Gyamfi backs Maxwell Konadu for benching Felix Annan

Asante Kotoko captain, Felix Annan

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Sarfo Gyamfi has backed Maxwell Konadu's decision to use second choice goalkeeper Kwame Baah, despite the availability of the club's captain Felix Annan.

The Black Stars goalkeeper has been unable to recapture the starting position since taking time off to tie the knot with his girlfriend at the beginning of last season.



This has generated a lot of heat among some Asante Kotoko supporters.



Speaking to Angel FM in Kumasi, he said, “I think Maxwell Konadu was right for benching Annan because Kwame Baah was performing in his absence. Everyone knows Felix was the number one goalie for the club and he left for a wedding, so on his return he needs to convince the coach why he should be given the position again because Kwame Baah did marvellous then.”

“Kwame Baah, in Felix Annan's absence was doing well; I was monitoring the team while abroad so I think Felix should be the second goalkeeper, that is how football is,” he said.



According to reports, Maxwell Konadu will stick to Kwame Baah ahead of the season.



Felix Annan was named captain of the Porcupine Warriors in August last year following the departure of Amos Frimpong.