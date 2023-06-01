2
Sarkodie rallies support for Freezy MacBones as he announces date for new bout

Freezy Seth Gyimah .jfif UK-based Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah aka Freezy Macbones

Thu, 1 Jun 2023

Ghanaian musician, Sarkodie, has rallied support for UK-based Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah after the latter announced his next bout.

The most decorated rapper in Africa, in a tweet, assured Gyimah that he has all the backing while adding a crown emoji to his tweet.

"All support behind ????," he tweeted in a quoted reply to Gyimah's announcement tweet.

Gyimah, known by his ring name Freezy Macbones, took to Twitter to announce his second professional bout scheduled for July 21, 2023. The announcement failed to capture the opponent of the bout.

"‼️Announcement‼️ I’ll be fighting again on the 21st of July @ York Hall! Tickets will be available soon, stay tuned for further updates! Let's GO!," he tweeted

Freezy won his debut professional bout back in April when he claimed a four-round victory over Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
