Sassuolo wonderkid Justin Kumi nets brace in Italian U17 league

Mon, 24 May 2021 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghanaian youngster Justin Kumi scored twice for Sassuolo in their 6-0 drubbing of Reggiana in Italy's Campionato Nazionale Under 17.
Sassuolo effectively wrapped up the game before the half-hour mark thanks to a Luca Baldari hat-trick.
Kumi followed up with a brace in the 60th and 73 minute. Marking his third and fourth goal of the season for the Neroverdi.
His countryman Jeremiah Rudolf Boakye also made a cameo in the 70th minute for the visitors.
Sassuolo remains in first place in group 5 with 13 points.
