Sassuolo wonderkid Justin Kumi nets brace in Italian U17 league

Ghanaian football, Justin Kumi

Ghanaian youngster Justin Kumi scored twice for Sassuolo in their 6-0 drubbing of Reggiana in Italy's Campionato Nazionale Under 17.

Sassuolo effectively wrapped up the game before the half-hour mark thanks to a Luca Baldari hat-trick.



Kumi followed up with a brace in the 60th and 73 minute. Marking his third and fourth goal of the season for the Neroverdi.

His countryman Jeremiah Rudolf Boakye also made a cameo in the 70th minute for the visitors.



Sassuolo remains in first place in group 5 with 13 points.