Sasu Anim: Family of former footballer petitions Ghana Embassy in Denmark over his 'mysterious' death

George Kwame Sasu Anim was buried on Saturday

The family of former Ghanaian footballer, George Kwame Sasu Anim have petitioned Ghana's Ambassador to Denmark, Sylvia Annoh over the circumstances that resulted in his death at the Best Western Hotel Trollhättan in Stockholm, Denmark on August 25, 2023.

In a letter sighted by GhanaWeb, the family requested assistance from the Danish Embassy to obtain CCTV footage of the supposed accident that resulted in Kwame Sasu’s death.



The family, in the petition to the embassy, recounted the events of the day and indicated their suspicions on the narratives that have been churned out since his death.



“I hope this letter finds you in good health. I am writing to formally request access to CCTV footage from two adjacent hotels, Best Western Hotel Trollhättan and and a restaurant plus another from the church close opposite the hotel entrance along with any additional evidence or footage within the neighborhood, pertaining to an incident that tragically resulted in the death of my brother, George Kwame Sasu Anim, a Swedish/Ghanaian citizen. Who was with his girlfriend ( Lorreta ) on they way to their hotel room to sleep after a long day”



“The incident occurred in the early hours around 12 to 1am Swedish time on 24th August, 2023 in . We believe that reviewing the video footage from the mentioned hotels and any relevant footage in the neighbourhood will provide a comprehensive understanding of the events leading to the passing away of our beloved brother, George Kwame Sasu Anim.



According to the family, it is imperative that the family is granted access to the CCTV footage as it will help them under the context of the incident.

The family also noted that the CCTV footage will help bring an end to all their suspicions and give them the closure they dearly need.



“Still images alone have not provided a complete picture of the circumstances surrounding the incident. his girlfriend ( Lorreta ) who he was at the time says she doesn’t remember what happened to our brother and that leaves us with no option than to seek your help and advise.



“We understand that obtaining access to such footage is crucial in order to establish the facts and bring closure to this painful chapter for our family. We kindly request that you cooperate with our request in the interest of justice and the pursuit of truth”, part of the statement read.



Kwame Sasu was buried on Saturday, November 11, 2023, in a ceremony that had in attendance some notable faces in the Ghanaian football and entertainment industries.



Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, former footballers, Tony Baffoe and Baffour Gyan, musician Kwame A Plus and members of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association were present at the event.

Kwame Sasu Anim who is the brother of Samuel Anim Addo, the respective manager of the legendary Asamoah Gyan and former member of the Executive Council of the GFA, was a a former footballer and events promoter.



Sasu had trials with Swedish side IFK Gothenburg but could not secure a deal with the club despite impressing the coaches hugely.



He eventually played for Orebro Syrianska and some other lower-division clubs in Sweden but ventured into event organization and promotion with the establishment of G1 Entertainment.



He hosted a lot of Ghanaian and African artists on his shows and he became well known with his Afro-pop shows in Stockholm.



Among the top Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes he brought to Sweden are Stonebowy, Patoranking, Tecno, Kwaw Kesse, Sherifa Gunu, Flavor, Yemi Ablade, Rikado Banks, Kwaisey Pee and Yaa Pono.









EK