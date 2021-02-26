Satellites advance to semi-finals of CAF Under-20 AFCON

Black Satellites

The National Under-20 Team, the Black Satellites have qualified to the semi-finals of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

The Satellites defeated the Young Lions of Cameroon in the quarter-final game on Thursday, 4-2 on penalties.



The game ended one-all with both sides scoring in the extra time of the game.

Cameroon drew first blood in extra time through Kevin-Prince Milla in the 103rd minute and Ghana equalised a minute later through substitute Frank Boateng.



Precious Boah, Ivan Anokye, Daniel Barnie, and Frank Assinki converted their penalties whilst Cameroon missed two to grant Ghana the semi-final slot.