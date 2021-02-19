'Satellites want to confirm qualification by beating Morocco' – Coach Zito

Abdul Karim Zito, Head Coach, Black Satellites

Abdul Karim Zito Head Coach of the National under-20 team, the Black Satellites, has said his charges are ready to beat Morocco on Friday to firm up their qualification to the next round of the 2021 Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Mauritania.

Ghana would take on Morocco in their second Group C game on Friday, February 19, 2021, in Nouadibou



At a pre-match press conference on Thursday evening, Coach Zito, though Morocco seems to have a similar style of play like the Satellites, his players were adequately to face them and overcome their threat.



“I think it would be an interesting game because we are coming in as Champions of West Africa Zone B and they are champions of their zone as well. We all want to win and confirm qualification so it would be tough. But we are ready for them,” Coach Zito said.



“Football is football and we all have unique styles of play but Morocco plays quite similar to us. I studied the game based on how the opponent sets up and how they approach the game. So once I see their team tomorrow I would know how to position my players.



“It would be a crucial match and we know winning the game would depend highly on taking our chances in the game,” he added.

Defender Emmanuel Agyeman Duah who also attended the press conference expressed confidence that the Black Satellites would emerge victorious against their Moroccan counterparts.



“We are really prepared and we know they are good tactically but we can assure you of good football tomorrow. We can also assure all Ghanaians that we will be victorious tomorrow” the wing-attacker stated.



Both Ghana and Morocco won their opening and a win for either side will propel them to the next round of the competition.



Ghana top the Group with three points, Morocco sits second with three points. While The Gambia and Tanzania occupy the 3rd and fourth positions respectively with no point.