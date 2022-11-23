1
Saudi Arabia declares national holiday to celebrate World Cup win over Argentina

Saudi Arabia Argentina FiKndVRXwAA9jT0.jfif Saudi skipper was on target for the historic victory

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

November 23 is a holiday in Saudi Arabia as the nation celebrates the national team’s shock victory over Argentina.

The Gulf country came from a goal down to beat Argentina 2-1 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday morning.

A statement from the king read: “It is directed that tomorrow, Wednesday, be a holiday for all employees in all sectors of the state and the private sector, and male and female students in all educational stages.

“The directive came in agreement with what was proposed by his highness on the occasion of the Saudi national team’s victory over the Argentina national team in the World Cup.”

Perhaps the biggest World Cup upset ever occurred on Tuesday when Saudi Arabia won.

Lionel Messi looked to have put his side on their way to a win with a penalty after 10 minutes. But Saleh Alshehri finished low into the bottom corner after 48 minutes before Salem Aldawsari hit a phenomenal curling effort past Emiliano Martinez to give Saudi Arabia the win.

The result has put Saudi Arabia top of Group C, at least temporarily.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
