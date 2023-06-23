Saudi Arabia's offer for Partey could solve Ghana's economic problems - Saanie Daara reveals

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta and Thomas Partey

Former Ghana Football Association Ibrahim Sannie Daara has disclosed that a Saudi Arabian club has offered Partey an enormous amount.

In a tweet, the former CAF Deputy General Secretary stated that the money offered the Ghanaian midfielder could solve some of Ghana's economic problems.



"BOMBSHELL: The money one Saudi Arabian ???????? club is offering Thomas Partey is EXTREMELY HUMONGOUS that it could help solve some of Ghana's ???????? economy problems," he wrote.



His tweet did not capture the exact amount but cited that he will make the revelation at noon.



"I will reveal the figure at 1200 GMT," he added.



The unnamed Saudi Arabian club is reportedly willing to pay €40 million in installments for Thomas Partey.



However, they have to fight off interest from Italian side Juventus who have offered Partey a three-year contract.

Thomas Partey, who joined Arsenal in the summer of 2020, has two years left in his current contract.





