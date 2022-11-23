1
Menu
Sports

Saudi Arabia's victory over Argentina is an inspiration for Black Stars - Dennis Odoi

Dennis Odoi 56789 Black Stars defender, Dennis Odoi

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars defender, Dennis Odoi has said that they are inspired by the performance of Saudi Arabia against Argentina as they prepare for game against Portugal.

Saudi Arabia produced the first upset of the ongoing FIFA World Cup by defeating favorites Argentina.

According to Dennis Odoi, the victory, which has since been widely celebrated, shows that Ghana can do it against Portugal as well.

Dennis Odoi stated that the fact that Ghana is the lowest-ranked team in the World Cup won't matter because Saudi Arabia have shown that it can be done with hard work.

"Of course, seeing what Saudi Arabia have achieved just proves that you have to play all the matches. It’s not because you are a smaller country than your opponent that everything is a foregone conclusion."

"And then, based on my experience, this season in the Champions League, nobody would have given us a chance to go to the round of 16. And yet, after four matches, we qualified. So my takeaway is that when you play as a team, you can do anything,” Odoi said ahead of the game.

Ghana will host Portugal at Stadium 974 on Thursday, November 24, in the opening Group H game.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar