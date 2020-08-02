Sports News

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal table initial €4m offer for Caleb Ekuban

Saudi Arabian giants, Al Hilal have stepped up their interest in Caleb Ekuban by making an official offer for the Ghanaian attacker, Ghanasoccernet.com can report.

Hilal have submitted an initial €4m to Trabzonspor for Ekuban, whom they have been monitoring for the past four months.



However, the offer is expected to be rejected as the Turkish club values their key man at €7m. Trabzonspor have already made it clear that the Black Stars striker will not leave for less than the amount they have placed on him.



Trabzonspor want to make €6m profit. They paid English club €1m to sign him on a permanent deal in July 2019 after a successful loan spell. His contract will expire in June 2022.

Hilal are not the only club to have shown interest in Ekuban. Spanish club, Celta Vigo also want to sign Ekuban. They believe the striker can reinforce their attack as they look to rebuild after escaping relegation on the final day of the season.



Ekuban, despite suffering a long term injury managed 34 games in all competitions this term. He was involved in an impressive 21 goals (scored 10 and assisted 11), helping Trabzonspor to lift the Turkish Cup.

