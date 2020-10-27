Saudi Pro League giants Al Ahli unveil Ghana’s Samuel Owusu

Samuel Owusu and his manager Bogdan Osekre with officials of Al Ahli Jeddah

Ghana’s leading football website, GHANASoccernet.com brings you exclusive pictures at the unveiling of Samuel Owusu at his Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli Jeddah.

Owusu moved to the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on loan from Al Fayha in the ongoing Gulf transfer market.



On Monday, the Ghana international was outdoored at the club’s secretariat in Jeddah.

The budding winger will wear his favourite number 19 jersey at the club.