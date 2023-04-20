Saudi lawyer calls for deportation of Cristiano Ronaldo for holding manhood in protest

Cristiano Ronaldo makes obscene gesture while leaving the pitch

Lawyer Nouf, a Saudi Arabia lawyer has demanded the deportation of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo following the player's insulting gesture during Al-Nassr's defeat to Al-Ittihad on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Ronaldo, while leaving the pitch after the disappointing defeat, grabbed his crotch in response to fans who taunted him by chanting Lionel Messi's name.



After a video of the incident surfaced online, Nauf labeled Ronaldo's act as a crime and called for the Manchester United legend's arrest and deportation.



'It is considered a crime of public dishonor, and it is one of the crimes that entails arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner,' Ahmed said on Twitter, as she vowed to file a complaint to the Saudi Prosecutor's Office for his 'crime of public indecency'.



Ronaldo was initially booked during the game after head-locking Al-Hilal's Al-Faraj in a tussle, which also went viral.



He had a game to forget as his side lost 2-0 at the King Fahd International Stadium.

