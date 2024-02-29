Saudi league officials ban Cristiano Ronaldo after reaction to Messi chants

Cristiano Ronaldo

Al Nassr captain, Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a one-match ban for displaying an 'obscene' gesture during a game against Al-Shabab.

The Portuguese icon made the gesture in response to the chanting of Messi's name by Al Shabab fans during the game.



Ronaldo displayed the gesture as a celebration after he converted a penalty to help Al Nassr win the game 3-2.



A video of the celebration went viral with many football fans criticising the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The Saudi Football Federation's Disciplinary and Ethics Committee opened an investigation into the case, which led to the ban announced on Thursday, February 29, 2924.



As a result of the ban, Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Al Nassr's home game against AL Hazem today, February 29, 2024.



EE/EK