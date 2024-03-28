Save Ghana Football Demo: Let’s boycott Black Stars matches – Kankam Boadu to demonstrators

Bright Kankam Boadu, a member of the Save Ghana Football demonstration

Bright Kankam Boadu, a member of the Save Ghana Football demonstration, has called for an alteration in the approach adopted by the group in pressing home their demands for significant changes in Ghana football.

Kankam Boadu said on Pure FM that while the demonstrations are effective ways of drawing attention to the problems crippling Ghana football, they will not help the group achieve its intended results.



Kankam Boadu’s stance is premised on the perceived hard-heartedness of the Ghana Football Association as he is encouraging the convenors to come up with a more radical approach.



This radical approach, Kankam Boadu is proposing, should include a boycott of national team matches including those of the Black Stars.



He said he is convinced that the new approach will force the Ghana Football Association to review their operations and implement the proposals listed in the group's petition.



“My point is that there is as much as we can do with demonstrations. We can do demonstrations across the country and still not make the needed impact. If the people (GFA) do not want to act, they will not. My point is that we should move the demonstration from just walking on the streets to calling for boycotts, including Black Stars matches. Let's do that until the right things are done,” he said.

Bright Kankam Boadu also provided an update on the demonstration held on February 14, 2024.



Following the demonstration, the GFA issued a statement, asking to meet the convenors to explore ideas on addressing the challenges facing Ghana football.



Kankam Boadu said that the GFA has so far failed to follow through with their promise and also refused to reply to three follow-up letters sent to them by the demonstrators.



“We’ve written three reminders to the FA but they have not replied to any of them. We’ve also written to parliament so, we are waiting for them. We had support from parliament and the sports ministry for the Accra demonstration. All the relevant authorities received our petition. Parliament recognized us and promised to act on our concerns,” he disclosed.