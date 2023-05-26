0
Saying Otto Addo was a part-time coach makes no sense – GFA scribe

Prosper Harrison Addo, the General Secretary of the GFA, has come forward to defend the decision to appoint Otto Addo as the head coach of the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

The appointment of the Borussia Dortmund assistant coach drew criticism and raised questions among football enthusiasts, but Prosper Harrison Addo maintains that it was the right choice.

Despite the team’s poor showing in Qatar, Prosper Harrison Addo remains firm in his belief that appointing Otto Addo as the head coach was the correct decision.

“I don’t get the assertion that Otto Addo was a part-time coach,” he told Asempa FM.

“Otto Addo was able to qualify us for the World Cup but we made that decision because we need someone who can lead the team to qualify us for the World Cup.

“The Nigerians were confused because they did not know our tactics for the game.

“However, on the field, things did not work for us but it does not mean we made a bad decision by appointing Otto Addo as the head coach of the team for the World Cup,” he added.

