Scandal on All African Games? - Ablakwa serves notice of upcoming exposé

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, has served notice of the latest scandal he intends to publish on Monday, February 26, 2024.

"Kindly be on the lookout for a publication of newly intercepted documents at 6am prompt, tomorrow Monday February 26, 2024. For God and Country. Ghana First," his post of February 25 read.



GhanaWeb's tracking of recent issues Ablakwa has discussed pointed to the fact that he is set to release documents in the area of sports; specifically the upcoming All Africa Games Ghana is set to host.



In an interview on TV3's Hot Issues programme, Ablakwa submitted: "This government budgeted $8.5 million for the just ended AFCON and spent $3 million, yet we don't have a single FIFA standard pitch in this country.

"I'll soon publish my next scandal on the upcoming All African Games," he stressed.



