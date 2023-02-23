0
Menu
Sports

Schalke 04 interested in Darmstadt striker Braydon Manu

Braydon Manu Ghanaian player, Braydon Manu

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

FC Schalke 04 is considering signing SV Darmstadt 98's Braydon Manu, Bild has revealed.

Therefore, in the case of relegation, the striker who is still committed to the club in the second division until mid-2024 would be a transfer target.

Manu played primarily as a center striker for Darmstadt this season, but he also saw action on the wings on occasion.

Those in charge are alleged to have selected the attacking player as a top option for a transfer fee if promotion to the Bundesliga does not pan out due to his strong performance (five goals and five assists in 18 league games).

Darmstadt, on the other hand, is now in a very solid starting position in this regard. The Lilies lead the league with 48 points, ahead of Hamburg (44) and Heidenheim (40), which means Braydon Manu might end up on the top level with his present side by promotion at the end of the season.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
I will contest in 2024 election - John Mahama declares 3rd consecutive bid
Robber killed by speeding Range Rover after attacking fuel station
Moment Bawumia met Ken Agyapong at a funeral
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court
Related Articles: