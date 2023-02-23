Schalke 04 interested in Darmstadt striker Braydon Manu

Ghanaian player, Braydon Manu

FC Schalke 04 is considering signing SV Darmstadt 98's Braydon Manu, Bild has revealed.

Therefore, in the case of relegation, the striker who is still committed to the club in the second division until mid-2024 would be a transfer target.



Manu played primarily as a center striker for Darmstadt this season, but he also saw action on the wings on occasion.

Those in charge are alleged to have selected the attacking player as a top option for a transfer fee if promotion to the Bundesliga does not pan out due to his strong performance (five goals and five assists in 18 league games).



Darmstadt, on the other hand, is now in a very solid starting position in this regard. The Lilies lead the league with 48 points, ahead of Hamburg (44) and Heidenheim (40), which means Braydon Manu might end up on the top level with his present side by promotion at the end of the season.