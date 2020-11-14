Schlupp, Ashimeru join Black Stars camp for Sudan tie

Sat, 14 Nov 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Crystal Palace winger Jefferey Schlupp and Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Majeed Ashimeru have joined the camp of the Black Stars ahead of Tuesday’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.
The duo who missed the first game in Cape Coast has arrived in camp to give Coach Akonnor options going into next week’s game against the North Africans.
Also expected in camp tonight is Jiangsu Sunning midfielder Mubarak Wakaso.
Ghana will take on Sudan on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Al-Hilal Stadium in Omdurman, Khartoum.
