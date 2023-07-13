Schlupp, Harry Kane, John Terry lead social media support for embattled English-Nigerian star Dele Alli

Some current and former footballers show support to Dele Alli

Some current and former footballers have shown support to Dele Alli after the player shared heartwrenching personal issues that hindered him from reaching his full potential.

Notable names like Jeffery Schlupp, Harry Kane, Tammy Abraham, Ben Chillwell, Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, John Terry, Alex Iwobi, and a host of others have all shown their support with posts via either Instagram or Twitter.



In a lengthy heartbreaking interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap, he revealed dealing in drugs and enduring other devastating childhood traumas but got saved through football only to face mental health problems, which led him to consider retirement at age 24.



England captain, Kane tweeted expressing his delight over Alli sharing his struggles with the world.



"Proud of @dele_official for speaking out and sharing his experience to try and help others."



Former Spurs defender, Vertonghen shared the interview on Twitter with teary and love emojis in the caption.



Alli's current club, Everton shared insight on how they have been supportive of the player while pointing out that they prioritise players' wellbeing.

"The Club has been supporting Dele in both his return to fitness and overcoming the personal challenges highlighted in his interview with The Overlap.



"Everyone at Everton respects and applauds Dele’s bravery to speak about the difficulties he has faced, as well as seek the help required.



"The physical and mental welfare of all our players is of paramount importance. The Club takes very seriously its responsibility in protecting the confidentiality of players and staff. Dele will not be conducting any further interviews in relation to his rehabilitation, and we ask that his privacy is respected while he continues his recuperation from injury and receives the full care and support needed for his physical and mental wellbeing."



Former England striker Gary Lineker, in his tweet, wished Ali well for what is ahead for the player.



"This is very powerful and brave. Good luck to you."



The 27-year-old in his emotional interview narrated how he landed in rehab for six weeks to fight his addiction to sleeping pills, which he used to numb his mental health struggles.

"I got addicted to sleeping tablets, it's a problem not only I have. It's going around more than people realise in football," he said.



"Now is probably the right time to tell people. It's tough to talk about it as it's quite recent and something I've hid for a long time and I'm scared to talk about.



"When I came back from Turkey I came back and found out I needed an operation. I was in a bad place mentally. I decided to go to a modern rehab facility that deals with addiction and mental health and trauma. I felt it was time for me.



"You can't be told to go there, you have to make the decision yourself. I was in a bad cycle. I was relying on things that were doing me harm. I was waking up every day, winning the fight going into training every day smiling - willing to show I was happy.



"There is a stigma around it and it's something people don't want to do. Going into rehab is scary but I could never have imagined how much I would get from it. I was in a bad place. A lot happened to me when I was younger that I couldn't understand and I was doing stupid things that I blame myself for.



"Going there and learning about it, it was never really under my control. Understanding learning it has helped. I let go of some bad feelings I was holding which was slowing me down."

