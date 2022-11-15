Schlupp and Paintsil know why they are not in the squad - Otto Addo

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has explained that Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffery Schlupp and KRC Genk's Joseph Paintsil know the reason they did not make Ghana’s final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Jeffery Schlupp and Joseph Paintsil were some of the players expected to make Ghana’s final squad for the tournament but were left out in the coach’s squad announcement, which was held on Monday, November 14, 2022.



Otto Addo, who was tight-lipped about the issue, explained his decision to exclude the two players from his squad by saying he spoke with them and gave them instructions to follow.



"They know why they are not in the squad; it is very difficult to understand why they are not in the squad, this one I know very well but its not good to talk about the player and it goes back and forth like that," Otto Addo stated.



He added, "we had a talk between us and they know the reason so I don’t want to go inside that but you know my principles and you have to abide by it."



Ghana will play Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stages.

The Black Stars will take on Switzerland on November 17th in a friendly match before heading into the tournament



Watch video below







Watch the latest edition of GhanaWeb Mundial show below













JNA/BOG