Schlupp and Zaha set records in Crystal Palace victory against Manchester United

Schlupp and Zaha played crucial roles in securing the Eagles' victory at Old Trafford(Credit: Getty)

Jeffrey Schlupp set a personal assist record as Crystal Palace cruised to a 3-1 victory over Manchester United in Saturday's Premier League encounter.

The 27-year-old laid an assist for Andros Townsend to open the scoring at Old Trafford in the seventh minute.



The contribution means the Black Stars defender enjoys providing assists against Manchester United in the Premier League as Saturday’s assist took his tally to four in his last six appearances against the Red Devils.



Schlupp was in action for 75 minutes before he was replaced by Anglo-Nigerian Eberechi Eze who made his second appearance in the English top-flight after his summer move from Queens Park Rangers.



Within the last 15 minutes of the encounter, Ivory Coast's Wilfried Zaha set a record as the first ex-Man Utd player to score a brace against the Red Devils in the Premier League.



Zaha doubled Crystal Palace's lead in the 74th minute and sealed their emphatic victory in the 85th minute despite Donny van de Beek's 80th-minute debut goal for the Red Devils.

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew was also in action for Roy Hodgson's side and was replaced by Michy Batshuayi in the 81st minute while Senegal's Cheikhou Kouyate played from start to finish.



Former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo was introduced nine minutes from time but he could not help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side from losing their first game of the season.



Saturday's result was Crystal Palace's second straight win in the Premier League this season after their 1-0 victory over Southampton last Saturday. They host Everton for their next league fixture on September 26.



Manchester United, on their part, will be looking to return to winning ways when they travel to Luton Town for their Carabao Cup fixture on Tuesday before an away Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion next week Saturday.

