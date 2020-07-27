Sports News

Schlupp gives verdict on Crystal Palace season after Tottenham draw

Schlupp finished the season with a goal for Palace

Jeffrey Schlupp is happy with Crystal Palace's performance in the 2019-20 Premier League season after the Eagles ended their seven-game losing streak with a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

The Black Stars wideman finished off a Jordan Ayew assist in the 53rd minute as the hosts peg back Spurs at Selhurst Park on Sunday.



The strike stretched his tally to three goals after 17 league appearances this season, despite struggles with varying injuries during the campaign.



Crystal Palace finished the English top flight season in the 14th place with 43 points, nine points clear of the relegation zone, and the versatile Ghanaian is overall content with how they've performed



“We’ve been safe quite early on, Schlupp told the club website. "Since the restart, results haven’t been what we wanted but we wanted to finish off the season well and I think we’ve done that today.



“We’ve had some key injuries. All in all, it has been a good season for us; we wanted to maybe challenge for something a bit higher in the league but it didn’t happen."



Schlupp ended the campaign with 17 assists, of which 11 were from the start, and registered three goals and one assist.

“We had some disappointing results but it was important for us to finish well and hopefully we can take that into the next season," he continued. “We deserve a good break first and foremost, and then we get straight back into it with a shorter pre-season than normal and pick-up where we left-off after today.”



The Premier League resumed action in June without fans in stadiums after the coronavirus hiatus that spanned over three months.



Since winning their first game against Bournemouth after the restart, Palace suffered seven straight defeats in the league before sharing the spoils against Tottenham at home.



Schlupp believes the missing atmosphere in the stadium might be the cause of their poor run of results.



“Our fans are massive for us," he concluded, "and as you can see from the restart we’ve not had the best of results and you can maybe put that down to missing our fans.



“We look forward to hopefully having them back soon and to giving us that push that we need for next season.”

