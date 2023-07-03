0
Scottish-born Ghanaian Ewan Otoo names Thomas Partey as his idol

Scottish-born Ghanaian international, Ewan Otoo has named Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey as his idol.

The promising 20-year-old recently crossed the carpet from Scottish giants Celtic to Dunfermline Athletic following an initial successful loan period with the side.

Thebdefender who sometimes plays a holding midfielder has disclosed that Partey is his idol and can’t wait to play with him one day.

“I love Partey. I admire him a lot because he’s my idol. As an Arsenal fan, I always watch him and I like the way he plays,” Ewan told footballmadeinghana.com.gh

“Also, maybe because I am a versatile defensive player, I sometimes play like him. I like him a lot,” he added.

Ewan has already represented Scotland at the youth level but is eligible to play for Ghana from the U-23 and senior national team levels.

