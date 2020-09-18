Sports News

Scottish giants Celtic closing in on Ghana's Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu

Newcastle United's Ghanaian attacker Christian Atsu could be swapping the English Premier League for the Scottish Premiership in the ongoing transfer window with proposed move to champions Celtic gathering momentum.

In a latest twist, agent of the Ghanaian international Tony Appiah was spotted in Glasgow, Scotland amid speculations that his client is on his way to Celtic.



Report in the media suggest that Tony Appiah of Alpha sports Management Limited was spotted in the Glasgow City centre on Thursday given credence to the fact that a supposed start of negotiations between him and Celtic over his client is on the cards.



It emerged weeks ago that the Scottish champions have made enquiries about the availability of the Ghanaian winger who has failed in his bid to get more playing time under Newcastle manager Steve Bruce.



Atsu, 28 has already been told by the boss that he has no future at the St James's outfit and must look for new employers with just a year left on his existing contract.



Bruce said in an interview with the BBC said “I like Christian [Atsu] – the same goes for [Yoshinori] Muto – trains every day, works tirelessly, [and is] a good professional,”

“But in a situation where, are they going to play enough? There has to come a time when they go and play football.



“The same goes for [Henri] Saivet. Henri has been around the place since I’ve been here. We try to treat him with respect and he trains every day and is a good pro.



“Saivet, Atsu, Muto, [Achraf] Lazaar, [Rolando] Aarons – they need to find a home and try to progress their careers again,” he added.



The Ghanaian winger joined Newcastle on a permanent deal from Chelsea in the summer of 2017 after a successful loan spell and has gone on to make eighty appearances scoring three goals.



Aside Celtic, newly promoted EPL clubs West Brom and Fulham are also said to be interested in him.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.