Scottish giants Celtics drop interest in Caleb Ekuban

Ghanaian striker, Caleb Ekuban

Glasgow Celtic have dropped their interest in Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ansah Ekuban, according to popular Trabzon outlet Haber TS.

The report states that the Turkish side wanted as much as €7million (£6.3m) for the Ghanaian international’s services.



However, Haber TS say that Celtic refused to go over €5m (£4.5m). With Trabzonspor unwilling to listen to any offers under the €7m mark, the Parkhead side reportedly dropped their interest.

Ekuban scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for Trabzonspor last season, and he has been linked with various clubs over the summer transfer window.

