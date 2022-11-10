1
Menu
Sports

Scottish giants Rangers planning January swoop for Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo Antoine 1 610x400.png Antoine Semenyo

Thu, 10 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Antoine Semenyo could be involved in a transfer in the January transfer window after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Sources have confirmed that Scottish giants Rangers have serious interest in the services of the young striker.

The club per the information gathered is making plans to bid for the signing of the talented striker in the next transfer window in January.

Antoine Semenyo, 22, is currently contracted to English Championship side Bristol City where he is having a good time.

This season, the striker has had to battle with various injuries but has still managed to give a good account of himself.

So far this season, Antoine Semenyo has played 15 games in the English Championship and has scored three goals and provided one assist as well to help his team.

The forward is hoping to make the final Ghana squad that will be named by head coach Otto Addo for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adwoa Safo is back to help save Ofori-Atta from censure vote – Suhuyini claims
Lawyers for Anas react to testifying without mask 'ruling'
Presby Moderator 'explains' Akufo-Addo’s famous quote
Akufo-Addo's economic 'stupidity' taking Ghana nowhere - Prof. Hanke
Bullgod sues Shatta Wale for defamation
How Nunoo-Mensah was prevented from speaking to Akufo-Addo
Otto Addo's possible 26-man Black Stars squad for 2022 World Cup
How Tolon MP fraudulently used Master Card of Cameroonian to purchase items
Anas to premiere new galamsey investigation on Nov 14
Economic crisis: Will Ghanaians vote for you- Delay asks Kwabena Agyepong
Related Articles: