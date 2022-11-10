Scottish giants Rangers planning January swoop for Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo

Ghana international, Antoine Semenyo could be involved in a transfer in the January transfer window after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Sources have confirmed that Scottish giants Rangers have serious interest in the services of the young striker.



The club per the information gathered is making plans to bid for the signing of the talented striker in the next transfer window in January.



Antoine Semenyo, 22, is currently contracted to English Championship side Bristol City where he is having a good time.

This season, the striker has had to battle with various injuries but has still managed to give a good account of himself.



So far this season, Antoine Semenyo has played 15 games in the English Championship and has scored three goals and provided one assist as well to help his team.



The forward is hoping to make the final Ghana squad that will be named by head coach Otto Addo for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.