Second batch of 70 players invited for Ghana U20 to begin camping

Black Meteors at training

The second batch of the 70 players invited for the Ghana U-20 team will begin camping on Saturday 4 September 2020 at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

This exercise will allow head coach Karim Zito and his technical bench to select the final squad.



This will enable Zito to conclude his selection process and begin preparations for the WAFU 20 qualifications to be held in Togo.



This batch of players will be replacing the first batch who have been in camp for same exercise since a week ago.

The invited players were divided into two groups for easy identification as they undergo a mandatory Coronavirus test.



The Coronavirus testing would be conducted twice at the Ghana FA technical centre.



All other officials will also be tested for Coronavirus upon arrival at the camp base.

