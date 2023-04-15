0
Menu
Sports

Second-tier side Unity FC banned by GFA

Ghana FA GFA Logo 610x400 Late Richard Atifu

Sat, 15 Apr 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghana Football Association has banned second-tier side Unity FC from the Division One League (Zone 1B) to maintain the sporting integrity of the competition, the governing body announced on Friday.

This decision was taken by the GFA Disciplinary Committee following charges imposed on the club for missing seven Division One League matches.

Accordingly, three (3) points and three (3) goals shall be awarded in favour of all opposing Clubs scheduled to play Unity FC.

A fine of Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHc10,000.00) is imposed on Unity FC payable to the GFA.

The decision has been communicated to the Club and the GFA Competition's department accordingly.

The latest decision means Unity FC will not take part in any organised GFA competition.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
You took bribes to approve Bryan Acheampong - De Soso slams NDC MP
I'm not NDC's problem in Parliament – Annoh Dompreh slams Mahama
BKB storms Light FM to confront Super Obondede as Kotoko issues deepen
Why Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is trending on social media
Kweku Baako speaks on Bawumia’s 'It Is Possible' announcement
Meet Alfred Obeng-Boateng: The MP sending constituents abroad
Ato Forson, 8 others in Washington for IMF, World Bank meetings
Tony Baffoe, Coach Opeele jump to defence of under-fire Stephen Appiah
Irate youth attack Police station; vehicle destroyed, gun fired, two injured at Sefwi Bekwai
Dormaahene jabs Akufo-Addo over response to LGBTQIA+ in Ghana
Related Articles: