Second transfer window for 2022/23 football season in Ghana to open on January 1

Logo of the Ghana Football Association

The mid-season transfer window in Ghana will officially open on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

This has been announced through a statement issued and published on the website of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) today, Monday, December 12.



Meanwhile, the second transfer window will close at midnight of Tuesday, January 31.



“..the international and domestic Transfer Window will open from 00:01am on Sunday, January 1, 2023 and will close at 23:59pm on Tuesday, January 31, 2023,” part of the statement issued by the GFA on Monday said.

The Ghana FA statement added, “All clubs are to take note and transfer their players through the ITMS/DTMS before the transfer deadline on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 and to register their players in the FIFA Connect when the registration window opens on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 and closes at 23:59pm on Friday, February 10, 2023.”



As reported last month, the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season will resume on December 19.



