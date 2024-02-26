See adorable photos of Thomas Partey's newborn daughter

Thomas Partey's girlfriend Janine Mackson spending time with their daughter

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey's girlfriend, Janine Mackson, has shared adorable photos of their newborn baby.

Through stunning photos shared on IG, Janine Mackson gave the public a glimpse of the growth of the baby, who was born about a month ago.



Mackson, a melanin-skinned lady with brownish curly hair and a stunning body, has been praised by many for her gorgeous looks.



She is a UK-based model who has been on the runway several times and modelled for some brands.



The couple had kept their relationship under the radar until the pregnancy announcement in 2023.



Thomas Partey, who has been out of action since October 2023, is expected to return to action in March 2024.

Partey sustained a recurring injury a few days after recovering from a muscle injury. He was said to be ready to return against Nottingham Forest but suffered a setback that ruled him out of the game.



Thomas Partey has played just four games for Arsenal in the 2023/2024 Premier League season.



Checkout images of Janine Mackson and her newborn baby below





EE/EK